Al B. Sure! Provides New Health Update Following Two-Month Coma

Al B. Sure! has been struggling with health issues for months but continues to update fans on his progress via social media. On Saturday (December 17), the R&B legend shared an Instagram video to his account and revealed the hole in his neck from a tracheotomy had closed.

“That moment when I get home and look into the mirror for the 1st time minus the bandages to discover that the massive hole in my neck from the #tracheostomy has completely closed,” he wrote. “Finally. Not too long ago I can remember simply attempting to speak and only the sound of ‘gurgling air pockets’ would come through! Dr. @djeddief for the save!”

Although noticeably gaunt, Al B. Sure! has come a long way since May when news of his hospitalization first started to spread. During a recent appearance on Fox 5 New York, his first television interview since the whole ordeal began, Al B. Sure! talked about the two-month coma that had him fighting for his life.

“I feel amazing,” he said. “I feel fantastic. But within amazing and fantastic, it has its challenges because I’m also healing physically. There’s a time period when you really have to heal. I have what’s called ‘Chevron.’ That’s when they cut your chest open […] I’m the recipient of an amazing, blessed new liver, and I’m going to treat it well.”

The 54-year-old singer also discussed gaining weight at the height of his career after winning the American Music Award for Best Artist and getting nominated for two Grammys. Once Quincy Jones told him to “please get your act together,” he underwent bariatric surgery. But earlier this year, Al B. Sure! collapsed while working on his new music, then fell into a coma. From there, he went into renal failure and doctors were considering putting him in hospice.

“I was intubated, I was on a ventilator with a tracheotomy, I mean, there were so many things going on,” he explained. “What people don’t truly understand, unless you’ve been through this type of medical journey, is taking for granted breathing, tying your shoes, speaking.”

Al B. Sure! addressed his weight loss last month in an Instagram post after shopping for some new clothes. He wrote in part, “I haven’t weighed 170 lbs. since $ Earnin’ #MountVernon High School. As soon as my medical team approves, I’m back in that gym to re-sculpt the OG’s vessel like I’m about to try out for the league. Taking it one day at a time.”

Several of Al B.’s friends are celebrating his progress, including Naughty By Nature’s Treach. Last week, he shared an Instagram photo of himself with his arm around Al B. and wrote in the caption: “Took this Pix with The Legend Al B.Sure a Lil while Back, Thank God My Guy is Out of The Coma Out of the Hospital & Doing well, Many Blessings Bro Bro.” Check it out below.