Alabama Barker Explains Why She’s Not A Culture Vulture

Young white rapper says she has been around rap all of her life.

Travis Barker’s daughter has come out swinging, molly whopping all those questioning her place in Hip-Hop culture.

The up-and-coming rapper, who now has ties to the rap-loving Kardashian-Jenner family since her dad married Kourtney Kardashian, took to TikTok, and posted proof that she has been about this life.

Of course, she deleted the TikTok video.

However, according to PEOPLE magazine, Alabama Barker let people have it, saying, “I’m tired of people saying I don’t know anything about rap music, I wasn’t raised around rap music, I wasn’t anything.”

The 17-year-old continued, “So, let’s take a little field day into my life because you guys know it so well.”

The young lady allegedly posted pictures of her with top emcees like Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne, from when her dad was on the “I Am Music II Tour” in 2011 with them.

While talking about the “Super Bass” chart-topper, she said, “So, the first thing that I’m going to point out is this tour. This tour was when I was about 5 years old. [I was] 5 years old watching her set every day. I knew every lyric.”

Her major stunt was posting her with Rihanna, one of Hip-Hop’s queens (despite her not being a rapper).

“I went to Rihanna’s music video when she shot the ‘Umbrella’ song, I believe — or one of her songs. So, another song I loved,” she said.

“Then, once I got a little bit older this was another tour that I was on. It was Blink and Wayne,” Alabama Barker recalled. “Every night I would watch the Wayne show when I was like 11 years old.”

Before rattling off names and posting pics of her with the like A$AP Ferg, Wiz Khalifah, Pharrell and others.

“This is us at dinner with Asap Ferg and my dad,” she said of the latter photo. “I was also a huge fan of his music, and I knew every lyric to half of his songs.”

With a celebrity dad like Travis Barker, there is no surprise that for her birthday she had acts like DRAM, Lil Yachty, and Trippie Redd perform.

“Since I could walk, I was in the music industry. I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything,” explained Alabama Barker.

Adding, “So, for the people that say, ‘Oh, she doesn’t know anything about rap music. She didn’t grow up around rap music. Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?’ I’ve been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk rock.”

“I know I am privileged, and I’m beyond grateful for that and blessed. It’s not OK for people to make fun of or disrespect any culture at all. So, if me being a rapper bugs you, then you can just keep moving and stop commenting,” Alabama Barker ended.