Albee Al Finally Free After Shooting, But There’s A Catch

Albee Al accepted a plea deal that allowed him to get out of jail, but he may find himself back in custody in a few months.

According to the Daily Voice, Albee Al and his co-defendant Darnell Reeves pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday (August 15). They were released from the Passaic County Jail later that day.

But Albee Al, whose real name is Albert Robinson, and Reeves could end up back behind bars in a few months. Their plea deals come with a mandatory minimum of 18 months in prison.

The two had been in jail since September 2019. It’s unknown if a judge will credit them with time served when they are sentenced on October 14.

Both men were originally arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, for a non-fatal shooting in Passaic, New Jersey. Prosecutors said Albee Al and Reeves shot two men in August 2019.

Albee Al previously beat a murder charge in 2014. He was acquitted of murder, aggravated manslaughter and reckless manslaughter in the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Prosecutors accused the 34-year-old rapper of dumping the kid’s body in the Hudson River after his cousin shot the teen. His cousin Joshua Robinson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the teen’s death.