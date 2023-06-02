Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Snaps On Parody Account For Pretending To Crush On Elon Musk

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants people to know she does not have a crush on Twitter owner Elon Musk.
Despite having numerous spats with the radical South Afrikan, she took to social media to clarify what’s parody and what is fact.
On Sunday, May 28, a fake Twitter account, created just to poke fun at the leftist politicians, posted “This might be the wine talking, but I’ve got a crush on @elonmusk.”
Tagging on with the joke, the billionaire SpaceX/ Tesla CEO posted a fire emoji, as if to say the thought of his nemesis romantically checking for him is hot.
Days went by, but of course, the real AOC heard about the spoof and shut it all the way down.
On Tuesday, May 30, she tweeted, “FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread.”
Adding, “I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see.”
Many people thought she should just relax and go along with the joke. But the Bronx bombshell did not see the humor in it at all.
This just made the parody account poke more fun at the excitable congresswoman.
The fake AOC Twitter account wrote, “After brainstorming with my staff – I’m going to push Congress to make it illegal to joke, laugh, or make fun of me. Parody should be illegal.”
According to NBC News, the parody account was created in November 2018.
However, it was “permanently suspended for its misleading parody content,” under Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder’s leadership. With Musk at the helm, the account is back in motion and also has a blue check without even paying for it.
Wonder why it took a while for AOC to respond? It’s simple. She was working in Congress to make sure the debt ceiling is raised and the country does not default on any of its domestic and global financial obligations.
Yup … to make sure that Grandma’s social security check is there when she needs it.
She didn’t have time to play on Twitter … too busy trying to serve the country.
AOC did repost something right before the parody went up. And coincidentally, it was about Musk. The politician drew attention to a post Musk made where he lifted a quote of from Kevin Strom, a devout white supremacist, and said it was Voltaire.
Maybe this was the spark of the whole exchange.