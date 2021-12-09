Alicia Keys Reveals Jay-Z’s Reaction Backstage After Lil Mama Crashed 2009 VMA Stage

Alicia Keys’ appearance on “Drink Champs” has reignited one of the most talked-about viral music moments. That stage invasion by Lil Mama!
“Drink Champs” hosts, N.O.R.E and DJ Effen are known to ask the questions the people want answering and their latest guest was no exception. True to form, N.O.R.E asked, “How mad was you with Lil Mama when she f##### up y’all performance?”
“The truth of all the truths — all I know, we was on that stage,” Alicia Keys replied. “Jay was here, I was here. In my head, I was such a gorilla at the time and I was like, ‘This is what’s happening. I’m going to destroy this record tonight.’ … Somehow, however she got over here, I didn’t even bear witness to.”
While the “Falling” singer missed out on Lil Mama’s impromptu appearance, HOV did not. It was clear for all to see that a stony-faced Jay-Z was fuming. Something else Alicia Keys was unaware of until the performance was over.
“The whole show I was iced — so focused on making it amazing. I went backstage and Jay was like, ‘So, you ain’t see that?’ And I was like, ‘What?’” Jay-Z found it hard to believe Alicia Keys was oblivious to what has just gone down, “And he was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t just see what just happened?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we killed it. That’s what happened.’”
Twitter Reacts to Alicia Keys On “Drink Champs”
Meanwhile, Lil Mama became a trending topic on Twitter once clips of the Alicia Keys interview began circulating.
However, many tweeted in defense of Lil Mama, crediting her for making Alicia Keys and Hov’s performance memorable.
One user joked Beyoncé stopped attending awards shows because of the drama.
“This is the real reason why Beyoncé stop going to award shows, Taylor and Kanye moment was on the same night and then lil’ mama too ?! Queen was like ‘no, that s### is too ghetto.’”
Alicia Keys is over it and has previously revealed that she has forgiven Lil Mama for acting like the excited, passionate teenager she was at the time.