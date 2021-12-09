Alicia Keys Reveals Jay-Z’s Reaction Backstage After Lil Mama Crashed 2009 VMA Stage

Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s performance at the 2009 awards show became infamous after Lil Mama stormed the stage during their set.

Alicia Keys’ appearance on “Drink Champs” has reignited one of the most talked-about viral music moments. That stage invasion by Lil Mama!

“Drink Champs” hosts, N.O.R.E and DJ Effen are known to ask the questions the people want answering and their latest guest was no exception. True to form, N.O.R.E asked, “How mad was you with Lil Mama when she f##### up y’all performance?”

“The truth of all the truths — all I know, we was on that stage,” Alicia Keys replied. “Jay was here, I was here. In my head, I was such a gorilla at the time and I was like, ‘This is what’s happening. I’m going to destroy this record tonight.’ … Somehow, however she got over here, I didn’t even bear witness to.”

While the “Falling” singer missed out on Lil Mama’s impromptu appearance, HOV did not. It was clear for all to see that a stony-faced Jay-Z was fuming. Something else Alicia Keys was unaware of until the performance was over.

“The whole show I was iced — so focused on making it amazing. I went backstage and Jay was like, ‘So, you ain’t see that?’ And I was like, ‘What?’” Jay-Z found it hard to believe Alicia Keys was oblivious to what has just gone down, “And he was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t just see what just happened?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we killed it. That’s what happened.’”

Twitter Reacts to Alicia Keys On “Drink Champs”

Meanwhile, Lil Mama became a trending topic on Twitter once clips of the Alicia Keys interview began circulating.

Lil mama gone be 52 and somebody gone pull up on her like why you run on stage like that 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/11067o5XOk — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) December 8, 2021

However, many tweeted in defense of Lil Mama, crediting her for making Alicia Keys and Hov’s performance memorable.

Quiet as it’s kept, Jay Z and Alicia Keys should be thanking Lil Mama because it was giving snooze fest before she got on stage. She’s the reason why that performance is still talked about to this day! — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) December 9, 2021

Unpopular opinion but Lil Mama made that Jayz and Alicia Keys performance iconic because most people would of probably forgot about it if it wasn’t for Lil Mama lmao — Jay (@JJeromEE) December 8, 2021

Did Lil Mama really crash and ruin Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performance? Or did she create a memorable ass moment and story pic.twitter.com/nzpyX61kAi — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) December 9, 2021

A leather vest. Over a Jean jacket…….. and y’all still talking about lil mama? pic.twitter.com/kypEvFNDvt — Bev (@bevepaige) December 8, 2021

One user joked Beyoncé stopped attending awards shows because of the drama.

“This is the real reason why Beyoncé stop going to award shows, Taylor and Kanye moment was on the same night and then lil’ mama too ?! Queen was like ‘no, that s### is too ghetto.’”

This is the real reason why Beyoncé stop going to award shows, Taylor and Kanye moment was on the same night and then lil’ mama too ?! Queen was like “no, that s### is too ghetto” https://t.co/jYXl8szq3x — Dean Monroe❤️‍🔥 (@TheDeanMonroe) December 9, 2021

Lil Mama when Beyoncé tried to stop her from running on stage with JAY-Z and Alicia Keys. pic.twitter.com/2XvY3iHJCg — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) December 8, 2021

Alicia Keys is over it and has previously revealed that she has forgiven Lil Mama for acting like the excited, passionate teenager she was at the time.