Alicia Keys Tapped To Teach Songwriting & Producing For MasterClass

15-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys is set to teach a class on songwriting and producing. The R&B icon’s online course is now available exclusively on the MasterClass platform.
“Alicia is simply a legend,” offers David Rogier, founder/CEO of MasterClass. “She appeals to and unites her audience with empathy and empowerment. In her MasterClass, Alicia not only breaks down her creative process, but deconstructs her most influential songs. She inspires all of us to control our power and purpose.”
Keys will instruct MasterClass members on her approach to writing memorable tunes such as “Fallin’,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” “No One,” and “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready).” She also shares her personal philosophies on how to unlock authenticity, empathy, and vulnerability.
“I cannot stress enough the power you have when you’re truly confident in yourself,” says Keys. “In my MasterClass, I’m excited to connect on a different level. We’re gonna talk about what I’ve learned, my process, and how to access what’s inside of you, so you can connect and get it out into the world.”
Since her debut in 2001, Alicia Keys has released seven studio LPs. Four of those projects reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. She recently dropped her self-titled Alicia album which includes the singles “Underdog” and “Show Me Love” with Miguel. Besides her 15 Grammys, Keys has also won 17 NAACP Image Awards, 9 Billboard Music Awards, 5 American Music Awards, and 7 BET Awards.