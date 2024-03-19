Alicia Keys Teams Up With Roc Nation To Save 7th Grade Kid’s Performing Arts Program

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Alicia Keys and Roc Nation are keeping the Professional Performing Arts School alive in New York CIty.

Alicia Keys and Roc Nation have just saved the day for a young pre-teen seeking to secure financial stability for their school.

On Monday (March 28), TMZ reported Keys and Roc Nation contributed to the fundraising efforts spearheaded by a 12-year-old to keep the main program at the Professional Performing Arts School in New York City. According to reports, Tennyson Artigliere started a GoFundMe campaign with hopes of reaching a goal of $102,000 in funding to help keep the school open temporarily. Around $50,00 in donations had been secured Prior to the GoFundMe catching the attention of Keys, an alumni of the school.

Now, with the help of Keys and Roc Nation, another $60,000 in donations has been pledged to the school, which was severely undercut by budget cuts which slashed 20 percent of its funding budget. Additionally, Keys and Roc nation have promised to help raise money for the program every year until it can be fully funded by New York City again.

The campaign also saw yet another celebrity endorsement from the likes of Jeremy Allen White, the star of hit Hulu series “The Bear.” In a message he shared to his Instagram Story, White urged any of his followers who had the means to donate to the high school, which he too attended.

Check out Allen’s post below, which also includes details on how to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.