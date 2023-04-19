Alicia Keys To Present “Keys To The Summer Tour” As A 360-Degree Experience

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Live Nation-produced trek hits 22 arenas between June and August.

This week, Alicia Keys announced a North American summer concert tour beginning June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Alicia Keys will present the Live Nation-produced “Keys To The Summer Tour” as a 360-degree, “in the round” production. The R&B legend plans to perform in more than 20 arenas across the continent.

“The ‘Keys To The Summer Tour’ is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable!” says Alicia Keys. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical, and will light up your body, soul, and all of your senses!”

The New York City-bred songstress continues, “This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!” That leg of the trek closes out in Los Angeles, California on August 2.

Throughout her three-decade career, Alicia Keys scored five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including her 2001 debut studio LP Songs in A Minor. Keys also has four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Additionally, Alicia Keys is one of the winningest music acts in Grammy Award history. She has won a total of 15 Grammys since 2002. The accomplished songwriter currently ties Gospel icon CeCe Winans for fifth place among female artists with the most Grammy wins.

General sale tickets for Alicia Keys’s “Keys To The Summer Tour” will go on sale starting Friday, April 21 at 9 am local time. Pre-sale tickets will run from Tuesday, April 18 – Thursday, April 20. For more ticketing information visit LiveNation.com.