AllHipHop Partners With DefMint To Enter Web3

AllHipHop is getting into web3 via a brand new partnership with DefMint. Check it out!

April 5th AllHipHop.com, the renowned source for Hip-Hop news, music, and culture, is pleased to announce a pioneering partnership with DefMint, a division of FanMax, to enter the web3 space. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in AllHipHop.com’s vision to revolutionize the way it engages with its readers and provide never-before-seen content and experiences that celebrate Hip Hop culture globally.

As the industry pioneer in Hip-Hop, AllHipHop.com celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

This venture signifies AllHipHop.com’s commitment to delivering the best and most innovative experiences to its readers, marking a significant moment in its long-standing legacy of excellence.

Through the power of web3 technologies, readers will get access to exclusive digital collectibles with unique offerings that will enable them to connect and engage with Hip-Hop culture. Rewards will be facilitated by blockchain technology, ensuring they are unique, secure, and tamper-proof.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with DefMint! Together, we’re taking a giant leap into the Web3 space, expanding our horizons, and revolutionizing how our millions of devoted readers experience the unstoppable world of Hip-Hop. This collaboration is more than just a partnership; it’s the birth of a new era in digital innovation and creative expression.” – Grouchy Greg Watkins, Founder of AllHipHop.com.

“Partnering with DefMint opens up exciting new possibilities for AllHipHop as we explore the intersection of Hip-Hop culture and the rapidly-evolving world of Web3 and NFTs. We’re thrilled to work with a company that shares our vision for innovation and forward-thinking, and we can’t wait to see what we’ll create together.” – Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur

Neil Levine, CEO of DefMint, commented, “With my long-standing relationship with Chuck and Greg, I am excited to collaborate with AllHipHop.com during their 25-year anniversary. Our partnership is committed to revolutionizing the way readers connect with Hip Hop culture, and we look forward to innovating and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the web3 space.”



AllHipHop.com and DefMint are at the forefront of a new era for Hip Hop culture, leveraging the power of web3 to provide unprecedented content, experiences, and rewards to readers worldwide. Join us on the road to 25!

***AllHipHop.com is an award-winning website entering its 25th year of operation. AllHipHop focuses on news, rumors, video interviews, politics, gaming and more, 24/7, in real time. www.allhiphop.com

*** DefMint specializes in hip hop industry, talent, and culture to provide Web3 Solutions via Digital Collectibles. DefMint is a subsidiary of FanMax, a Web3 full stack provider. www.fanmax.com