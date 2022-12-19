Amar’e Stoudemire Addresses Getting Arrested For Allegedly Punching His Daughter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The six-time NBA All-Star is accused of bloodying his child’s face.

Retired professional basketball player Amar’e Stoudemire made headlines over the weekend. According to multiple reports, authorities arrested the 2003 NBA Rookie Of The Year for misdemeanor battery.

Miami-Dade County officials took Amar’e Stoudemire into custody on Sunday. Stoudemire allegedly hit his teenage daughter the day before during an argument at his Miami residence. He was released on a $1,500 bond.

As news of the alleged violent encounter spread online, Amar’e Stoudemire posted a statement about the situation on his Instagram page. The one-time Israeli Basketball Premier League Finals MVP denied striking his child.

“Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to me being charged with assaulting my daughter. It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts,” wrote Stoudemire on his Instagram Story.

The 40-year-old American-Israeli continued, “I am of the Jewish faith. Today, Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you. Do not do to others.'”

Report Claims Amar’e Stoudemire Punched His Teenage Daughter In The Face

Amar’e Stoudemire allegedly accused one of his daughters of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call. A police report claims Stoudemire then bloodied the teenage girl by punching her in the face.

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds,” expressed Stoudemire.

He concluded, “I could never see myself assaulting any person, [especially] my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

Amar’e Stoudemire played fifteen seasons in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat franchises. The Florida-born, New York-raised athlete also spent several years in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.