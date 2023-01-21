AMBER ALERT: Rapper Diablo’s Daughter Missing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Calling on everyone in Chicago (and surrounding areas) to keep their eyes open.

Chicago battle rapper Diablo’s daughter, Amir “AJ” Reed, has gone missing and the culture is calling on the public to keep their eyes open for the young lady’s safe return.

According to OTFMZ, the missing person’s alert was released overnight (between Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21).

The outlet posted the following caption, “AMIR AJ REED… SHE ANSWERS TO AMIR… AJ… PUDDING… AND MIR MIR… SHE IS ABOUT 5’4.. 130 POUNDS… WAS LAST SEEN IN THE EAST GARFIELD PARK AREA NEAR CENTRAL PARK AND JACKSON… WEARING AN OLIVE GREEN THREE-QUARTER LENGTH COAT… WITH BROWN FUR AROUND THE HOOD… BLACK PANTS… RED AND BLACK JORDAN 1S… A RED SWEATER… WITH PINK SOAKS AND A PINK CROSS-BODY PURSE… SHE IS ALSO CARRYING A PINK BACKPACK… IF SEEN PLEASE CALL Pun Kin AT 3122546945 OR 911… PLEASE SHARE & HELP ME FIND MY BABY….”

According to SafeatLast.com, there are 2300 children are reported missing daily in the US, and in 2020, almost 400 000 youth were abducted in the US. If we come together, we can bring this sweet child back home to her family.