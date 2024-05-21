Amber Rose Dragged Online For “Transphobic” Defense Of Donald Trump Endorsement 

Amber Rose refuses to walk back her support for Donald Trump despite being dragged online after endorsing the former president for the upcoming elections.
Social media users criticized Rose after she posed for a photo with Donald and Melania Trump, branding her a hypocrite. Many pointed to her work as an advocate for women’s rights, including her annual SlutWalk event and her past negative comments about Trump.
Amber Rose addressed the backlash on Instagram, claiming that people “of color” are brainwashed when it comes to Trump before making some questionable claims.
“Yall think Biden cares about black ppl???” she asked before calling her detractors “sad” and urging them to research the candidates as she did.
“I’ll ALWAYS put women first,” Rose added. “Y’all want biological men in women’s sports [eye roll emoji]. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”
However, her response to the criticism only intensified the backlash, with many online branding her transphobic.
“you cannot be a feminist or pro-women’s rights if you’re transphobic. You’re a fraud,” one person wrote.
“So now Amber Rose doesn’t like trans women and refers to them as “biological men” when she used them and pandered to that community for YEARS,” another user remarked. “Literally was in ballroom spaces, hugged up on them too. She’s very weird lol.”
Others pointed to Trump’s proud role in the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the ensuing abortion bans.
“Amber Rose is a walking contradiction,” a third person added. “She claims to be a “champion of women’s rights” but just publicly endorsed Donald Trump — a man who takes credit for overturning Roe v. Wade.”
Check out some other reactions below.