Amber Rose Dragged Online For “Transphobic” Defense Of Donald Trump Endorsement 

Social media users branded Amber Rose “transphobic” following her response to the backlash for supporting Donald Trump.

Amber Rose refuses to walk back her support for Donald Trump despite being dragged online after endorsing the former president for the upcoming elections.

Social media users criticized Rose after she posed for a photo with Donald and Melania Trump, branding her a hypocrite. Many pointed to her work as an advocate for women’s rights, including her annual SlutWalk event and her past negative comments about Trump.

Amber Rose addressed the backlash on Instagram, claiming that people “of color” are brainwashed when it comes to Trump before making some questionable claims.

“Yall think Biden cares about black ppl???” she asked before calling her detractors “sad” and urging them to research the candidates as she did.

“I’ll ALWAYS put women first,” Rose added. “Y’all want biological men in women’s sports [eye roll emoji]. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

However, her response to the criticism only intensified the backlash, with many online branding her transphobic.

“you cannot be a feminist or pro-women’s rights if you’re transphobic. You’re a fraud,” one person wrote.

I repeat you cannot be a feminist or pro-women's rights if you're transphobic. You're a fraud.



Amber Rose: "I'll always put WOMEN first. Ya'll want biological men in sports?"



Also, Amber Rose: pic.twitter.com/TsGXHFFoVY — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) May 21, 2024

“So now Amber Rose doesn’t like trans women and refers to them as “biological men” when she used them and pandered to that community for YEARS,” another user remarked. “Literally was in ballroom spaces, hugged up on them too. She’s very weird lol.”

Others pointed to Trump’s proud role in the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the ensuing abortion bans.

“Amber Rose is a walking contradiction,” a third person added. “She claims to be a “champion of women’s rights” but just publicly endorsed Donald Trump — a man who takes credit for overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Check out some other reactions below.

So @DaRealAmberRose is an anti-trans bigot, a Trump supporter, and thinks Trump cares about Black people despite *all evidence* to the contrary. Thinking of sitting the election out? Just know Amber Rose will be voting for a guy who was instrumental in overturning Roe. #VOTE2024 pic.twitter.com/cN7feEaKzJ — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) May 21, 2024

Joseline spoke the truth about how conflicted Amber Rose was. pic.twitter.com/yNQpr7QlpQ — greg the menace (@mistergeezy) May 21, 2024

So Amber Rose found a new grift! She can’t say she wants to empower women, and then support a rapist who wants to take women’s rights away. Is she now a transphobe for the grift? Joseline was right. I’ve never been a fan so… plus isn’t she bisexual? https://t.co/uA1HTJzacf — Here For THEE Comments 1 (@forthecomments1) May 21, 2024

Amber Rose paraded her ditzy ass around and created a S### Walk, claiming to be pro women’s rights. Only to post pictures with the m########### who put in SC justices that took it away. F### her. — Reet the Naysayer (@theNFLchick) May 20, 2024

Didn’t Amber Rose date a trans man? What a talentless donkey. pic.twitter.com/nMrbgJH0P9 — #FreeHanXu (@avriltrades) May 21, 2024