Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Iman Shumpert, O’Ryan & More Join ‘College Hill’ Cast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

#RayJ is also back for another round on the yard of ASU.

A new class of characters signed up for season two of BET+’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Alabama State University will host stars from the worlds of music, television, sports, and the internet.

Reality TV veteran Ray J returns for S2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. The upcoming episodes will also feature new cast members Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, and O’Ryan Browner.

“As the creator of the original franchise, I was so moved by the way both legacy fans and new fans embraced the first season of our College Hill: Celebrity Edition reboot,” said Edmonds Entertainment’s CEO/President Tracey Edmonds.

She adds, “Edmonds Entertainment is looking forward to partnering again with This Way Out Media for our second season which will showcase the incredible heritage and plethora of assets that Alabama State University has to offer. We are honored to be collaborating with ASU and are excited to share more entertaining stories about the richness of the HBCU culture and experience with audiences again this upcoming season.”

A Southern HBCU Will Be The College Hill Cast’s New Home

Alabama State University is a public historically black university located in Montgomery, Alabama. The HBCU sits on a 395-acre campus. Notable former students include 2 Chainz, Ralph David Abernathy, Clarence Carter, London “Deelishis” Charles, Lil Yachty, and Rickey Smiley.

“We are extremely excited to welcome College Hill: Celebrity Edition to the campus of Alabama State University,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., President of Alabama State University.

Dr. Ross continued, “I want to thank Tracey Edmonds, Sean Rankine, Mark Seliga, and BET+ for selecting ASU as the location for the popular reality show that gives a global stage to the academic excellence, rich history, and unique culture of the nation’s HBCUs.”

Edmonds Entertainment’s Tracey Edmonds, This Way Out Media’s Sean Rankine and Mark Seliga, and BET+’s Tiffany Lea Williams, Mimi Blanchard, and Raye Dowell executive produced College Hill: Celebrity Edition. The second season will debut in 2023.