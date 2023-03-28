Amber Rose Explains How She Told Her 10-Year-old Son About Her OnlyFans Account

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose and Julia Fox get real about dating Kanye West on the latest episode of the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast!

In a riveting and candid episode of the “Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh” podcast, Amber Rose and Julia Fox, two of Kanye West’s exes, came together to share their experiences and discuss life in the limelight.

Among the topics explored, Amber Rose revealed how she broached the subject of her OnlyFans account with her 10-year-old son, Sebastian, while both women opened up about their time dating the iconic rapper.

Amber Rose began by sharing her unique approach to explaining her OnlyFans account to her son, Bash (Sebastian).

With a blend of honesty and humor, she told him, “Pumpkin, if somebody is stupid enough to pay for pictures of somebody’s feet or something like that, then they pay for it, and you get to go to a really good school and Six-Flags and Universal Studios, and get to have nice clothes and stuff.”

This lighthearted take on the subject showcases Amber’s ability to maintain a sense of humor while educating her child about her career choices.

The conversation then turned to their experiences dating Kanye West.

Amber, who was with Kanye from 2008 to 2010, opened up about her sudden rise to fame

“I don’t shy away from that because it is a really big part of my story and how I became famous. I think the funny part is I didn’t have anyone to look to and say, okay this happened to her so it’s going to happen to me,” Amber reasoned.

“I was the first, I was the girlfriend and then all of the sudden I was by myself walking around and paparazzi would follow me around, alone, and I would say ‘I’m not famous, he’s not with me,’”she said.

Julia Fox, who briefly dated Kanye in early 2022, chimed in with her theory on Kanye’s personality and ambition.

“I have a theory that he has always been the same, kind of, and it’s getting more extreme. I feel like he has always just had really lofting dreams and always kind of pushing the envelope as much as he can, pushing the boundaries – like if you tell the man no, he is going to find a way to get yes,” Julia Fox said.

Their openness and camaraderie showcased the power of women supporting one another, even in the face of shared, high-profile relationships.

Take a listen below: