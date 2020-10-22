Amber Rose To Kanye West On Bullying Her For 10 Years: Just Leave Me Alone

(AllHipHop News)
Before starting a family with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West was in a very public relationship with Amber Rose. They parted ways after two years but continued to address each other in the media following the breakup, including West saying he needed to take 30 showers after dating Rose.
The former celebrity couple famously went back-and-forth in 2016 over West slamming Rose’s ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and mentioning their young son, Sebastian, on Twitter. She fired back by claiming that Ye enjoys being stimulated by having fingers placed in his a###.
Awww @kanyewest are u mad I'm not around to play in ur a###### anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch☝
Rose recently sat down with Adam22’s No Jumper podcast. The conversation included the SlutWalk organizer talking about her ex-boyfriend and his alleged treatment of her since their split in 2010.
“He has bullied me for ten years,” said the model/author/former stripper. “I think if you looked up every time he has bullied me online, I haven’t looked it up, I’m sure a lot of stuff will come up. But I just moved on. I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids.”
Rose continued, “He just called me a prostitute at his [rally]. He called me a prostitute, ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don’t bother you. I don’t talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews because it’s a big part of why I’m famous, so I try to give good interviews by not shying away from that, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Bro, just leave me alone.'”