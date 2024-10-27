Amber Rose Walks Back Beyoncé Speech Theft Claims After Beyhive Swarms

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After getting nearly 7,000 snarky replies, she later claimed she was only trolling.

Amber Rose appeared to accuse Beyoncé of stealing material from her speech after the Destiny Child’s singer addressed a crowd in support of Kamala Harris at a Texas rally. Rose, who has pledged her unwavering support to Donald Trump, claimed on social media that Beyoncé’s remarks on motherhood mirrored her own.

“She wanna be me so bad,” the proud Trumper wrote. “Literally took my whole speech.” She added an eye-rolling emoji in the post. After getting nearly 7,000 snarky replies, she later claimed she was only trolling.

Beyoncé, appearing with former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, took the stage on Friday (October 25) to offer her support for Harris, the current vice president.

“We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud Texas women supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris,” Beyoncé told a cheering crowd.

The singer, who shares three children with husband JAY-Z, spoke deeply about the future her children would inherit. The rally unfolded amid a pivotal moment in Texas, where Harris, the first female vice president, continues to garner support ahead of potential electoral challenges.

“I’m not standing here as a public figure tonight. I’m here as a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all our children will grow up in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies,” she said.

In her speech, Beyoncé spoke passionately about the importance of women imagining a future with fewer restrictions.

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history,” she said.

Although the two women both addressed motherhood, the contexts and motivations behind their speeches seem rooted in very different political ideologies. Rose’s criticism quickly drew pushback from her followers, many of whom dismissed her claim.

Fans commented with responses like, “Amber Rose, we promise you more than anything that Beyoncé does NOT want to be you,” while others wrote, “If reaching were a person… Amber, please, not now.”