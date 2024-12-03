Amillion Mayfield Claims Top Honor At Prestigious RBE Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Amillion Mayfield’s International Hip-Hop Artist of the Year win at the 2024 RBE Awards reflects his global influence and unwavering commitment to giving back.

Amillion Mayfield has claimed the prestigious honor of International Hip-Hop Artist of the Year during the 2024 RBE Awards in London, UK, a moment that solidifies his worldwide presence in music while spotlighting his dedication to inspiring others.

Hailing from Delaware, the multifaceted rap artist, poet, and entrepreneur was announced as the award recipient during the high-profile event, which celebrates talent and cultural influence on a global scale.

The award also coincides with Mayfield’s sixth United Kingdom tour, where he will serve as the featured guest performer, taking his music to audiences across more than 30 countries.

“This is about having faith and being from a small state but having a big state of mind,” Mayfield said after accepting the award. “Nine years ago, before my friend Victory The Producer passed away, he told me I could be the one from Delaware that could make it everywhere musically. He was right and I will continue to honor his legacy. My greatest joy other than making music or poetry is making an impact in my community and making my loved ones proud. Every stage I perform on and every milestone I achieve is another opportunity to inspire others to reach for their dreams. Everyone has something One In A Million inside of them. Once you find that you define that.”

Mayfield, who is also the CEO of 1NA Records, 1NA Radio Station, and 1NA Alkaline Water, has turned his artistic success into avenues for business and community outreach.

His Black-owned alkaline water brand is the first to appear in major grocery chains like ALDI. Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Mayfield prioritizes giving back, having engaged with over 100 schools, colleges, and prisons through visits meant to empower individuals to “own their dreams.”

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen recognized his commitment to service during a citywide celebration dubbed the 1NA Day of Giving Back, granting Mayfield the Key to the City in the process.

Despite his soaring career, Mayfield’s proudest moments remain tied to family.

His daughter, Aaliyah Adams-Mayfield, recently signed her letter of intent to join the reigning national champion acrobatics and tumbling team at Baylor University.

The RBE Award is another hallmark of Mayfield’s career that reinforces his artistic depth and unmatched devotion to enriching lives.