Aminé Praises Big Sean For Delivering One Of The Best Verses Of 2023

The ‘Detroit 2’ album creator shows up on the “Master P” track.

Portland-bred rapper Aminé and Montreal-raised producer Kaytranada join forces for the new Kaytraminé album. The project features Freddie Gibbs, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Amaarae, and Snoop Dogg.

Detroit native Big Sean contributed to “Master P,” a track named after the southern rap legend who founded No Limit Records. During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Aminé praised Big Sean’s performance on the song.

“Sean is somebody who, of course, I see in that light. He’s an artist that I’ve looked up to for years,” said Aminé. “I always knew he was going to kill this beat. So I hit him up for a year straight just trying to get him on this verse.”

The former Portland State University student added, “And he was hitting me back and he had a family. He’s a dad. He gave us literally one of the best verses of the year. I think it was amazing to finally get that verse sent to me. He FaceTimed me and it was a great moment. Yeah, I was really hyped about that.”

Previously, Aminé released the solo studio LPs Good for You in 2017 and Limbo in 2020. His catalog also includes mixtapes and EPs. The Good for You single “Caroline” earned 6x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Kaytranada put out the solo studio LPs 99.9% in 2016 and Bubba in 2019. The Haitian-Canadian has also produced records for GoldLink, Mick Jenkins, Vic Mensa, Freddie Gibbs, Talib Kweli, Anderson .Paak, Azealia Banks, Chance The Rapper, J.I.D, PinkPantheress, IDK, and others.

Detroit 2 is Big Sean’s most recent solo studio album. That sequel to 2012’s critically-acclaimed Detroit mixtape arrived in 2020. The former Kanye West protégé also created joint projects with Jhené Aiko, Metro Boomin, and Hit-Boy.