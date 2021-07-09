Amy Winehouse Subject Of New Documentary

A new documentary focusing on the life of late singer Amy Winehouse is in the works thanks to her goddaughter!

The 10th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s death will be commemorated with a new MTV documentary featuring the tragic star’s friend and goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield.

Amy Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning on July, 23 2011, and now fellow singer Bromfield is set to open up about the heartache a decade later in “Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story.”

The 60-minute film will include never-before-seen video footage of the pair over the years, as Bromfield shares stories about their close bond and reflects on Winehouse’s legacy.

In a statement, she says, “I can’t tell you now just how therapeutic this journey has been for me. Finally, I can move forward into the next chapter of my career knowing that I have dealt with emotions that have been buried for years.

“I hope this documentary shows Amy as more than just a person struggling with addiction and instead showcases the amazing person my godmother was.”

“Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story” will premiere on July 23, on various MTV networks around the world, before airing on the Paramount+ streaming service in Australia, Canada, and across Latin America and Northern Europe later this summer, reports Billboard.com.

It will debut on MTV U.K. on July 26.

Sharing the news of the release on Twitter, Bromfield writes, “I’m so excited to share with you all that for the last few months I have been working on an incredibly special and personal documentary showing the loving and caring side to the Amy I knew so well…”

It’s not the only anniversary project in the works – Winehouse’s mother, Janis, will also celebrate the star’s memory in a new BBC documentary, titled, “Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On.”

The British musician was also the subject of Asif Kapadia’s 2015 film Amy, which explored the life and death of the 27-year-old.