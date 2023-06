Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

André 3000 apparently has a solo album in the works that’s nearly ready to see the light of day. During a recent interview with Sway Calloway, Killer Mike—who collaborated with 3 Stacks on the single “Scientists & Engineers” from his new solo album Michael, confirmed the almost unbelievable news.

In a clip making the rounds on Instagram, Calloway says, “What I’m hearing is Dre got an album coming,” to which Killer Mike replies, “Yeah, I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it.”

Calloway says, “Wow, that’s amazing. André 3000 got an album coming.” When someone mentioned he thought they were joking, Calloway says, “Nah, he said he played him nine tracks of stuff he already he had. That mean Dre sitting on volumes of songs.”

André 3000 and Killer Mike’s Dungeon Family cohort and Goodie Mob member Big Gipp re-shared the post from an account called Butter.ATL and got his Hip-Hop peers understandably excited.

The D.O.C. commented, “It has begun,” while DJ Hurricane of Beastie Boys fame wrote, “Good news.” Needless to say, word is spreading across the Hip-Hop community—and quickly. After all, André 3000 has been wandering around the globe playing his flute and minding his own business, seemingly set on leaving his rap career behind him.

Outkast, meanwhile, hasn’t released an album since 2006’s Idlewild, following a run of albums that includes multiple hip-hop classics—from Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik (1994) and ATLiens (1996) to Aquemini (1998) and Stankonia (2000).

