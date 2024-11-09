André 3000, Rapsody, GloRilla & More React To Securing Nominations For 2025 Grammy Awards

Find out how artists like André 3000 react to the 2025 Grammy nominations.

Several Hip-Hop and R&B artists have reacted to the release of massive nominations list for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The concentration of both legacy and up-and-coming artists who have made their mark within the past year and are now represented in the nominations illustrates how impactful both of the genres have been within the music industry as of late, across the board. Legends such as Run-DMC and André 3000 will compete alongside fledging superstars such as J. Cole, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and more.

In celebration of the rich and diverse field of Grammy nominees, AllHipHop takes a moment to acknowledge the wave of artist feedback flowing in across multiple social media platforms.

André 3000

André 3000 is one of several artists nominated in multiple categories, including the coveted Album of tge Year. In a statement he released to Variety, the Atlanta rap veteran spoke about how “surprised” he was that his experimental flute album, New Blue Sun, was recognized with such a major nomination.

“I felt that we tried to campaign to see if we could get into the alternative jazz or ambient category,” André 3000 told Variety. “So this morning, when the album of the year category popped up, I was really, really surprised because I didn’t think that that many people even knew about it. So I’m just happy that the votes came in that way and that people were paying attention, more than anything.”

Run-DMC

The iconic Hip-Hop group Run-DMC reacted to receiving their first Grammy Nomination in 40 years after their television documentary series Kings From Queen: The Run-DMC was nominated in the category for the Best Music Film.

GloRilla

GloRilla expressed her gratitude to her fans, in addition to herself, after learning she was nominated in three categories, including Best Rap Song.

“S/O to God my team & y’all not to be cocky but shiiidddd S/O to MEEEE!!” GloRilla wrote in part. “3x Grammy nominated artist thank yall so much [fire emojis].”

Chris Brown

After earning three nominations of his own, as well, Chris Brown took a moment to celebrate, and highlight the success of his recent 11:11 album via a post on Instagram.

“3 of them thangz,” Chris Brown wrote in the caption stamped with heart and prayer hands emojis.

Rapsody

After learning of the news that her Please Don’t Cry album was nominated for two Grammy’s, including in the category for The Best Melodic Rap Performance for her “3:AM” collaboration with Eryakah Badu, Rapsody gushed about how proud she was of the project in a touching IG post.

“Thank you to the voting members of the @recordingacademy!” Rapsody wrote in the caption. “Grateful to be acknowledged for the art I made with my friends! Some of the illest creatives to create! Thank you so much @symbolycone @erykahbadu @hitboy @jemarcusbridges @lonestarrmuzik @corbettmusic ! We made magic and timeless art. I’m so proud of Please Don’t Cry !.”

Daylyt

Though his nomination came by way of his contribution as an artist and producer on J. Cole’s Might Delete Later album, which was nominated in the Best Rap Album category, West Coast rapper Daylyt celebrated as if it were his own solo nod.

And rightfully so, per his hilarious Instagram video, in which he noted that he used to dismiss major awards such as the Grammys because he had never been recognized through this point in his career as a top “underground” rapper.

“First Grammy non rapper and producer at th same time Ayo @#naw is uppp,” Daylyt wrote in the caption.

Will & Willow Smith

While her mother Jada Pinkett Smith also reacted to the news, Willow and her father Will Smith’s reactions to her two Grammy nominations, including one for Best Arrangement, Instrument and Vocals for her song “Big Feelings” are especially poignant.

In the heartfelt post Will share, he congratulted his “bean” for persevering through her “struggling” and “rebuilding” in order to manigest her dreams — in turn, remarking on his pride in his role as her father.

“CONGRATS, MA BEAN!,” Will wrote in the post caption. “2 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS… WHOA! I’ve watched you Suffer: Crying, Falling, Struggling, Rising, Training, Learning, Changing, Quitting, Growing, Collapsing, Rebuilding… And Now… Manifesting Your Wildest Dreams! I am honored to be your Daddy..”

Willow reposted Will’s shoutout on her story, writing, “LOVE YOU DADDY,” in addition to remarking on the moment she created with her Empathogen project on her own terms.

Shaboozey

Though he’s not necessarily nominated in a Hip-Hop or R&B specific category, we would be remiss to not acknowledge the colossal coming-out party Country music innovator Shaboozey is having amid earning six nominations in his first-ever Grammy Awards experience. Of the multiple nominations he’s received, including in the Song of The Year category for his anthem “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, the recognition he received after being named as one of the nominees for Artist Of The Year held a truly special meaning for Shaboozey. Along with sharing the video of his reaction to being nominated in the category, Shaboozey shared a lengthy message about how “grateful” he was to have the opportunity to reap the rewards of his dedication and hard work.

“Today I woke up to 6 Grammy nominations!!!,” he wrote in part. “This moment is something I’ve dreamt about ever since I started recording music. Even with that said, nothing could’ve prepared me for the moment when I finally heard my name called today!”

