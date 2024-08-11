André 3000 Seems To Denounce Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef: “Not Sure It’s Even Worth It”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out why André 3000 was saddened after he felt the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap battle became about more than just rapping.

André 3000 just provided his opinion on the rap battle stemming from Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s bitter beef, and his reaction may be as on-brand as it is a bit of a shocker.

During his latest interview with Cracked Magazine, Three Stacks dove into the rap beef that captivated fans throughout much of the summer. In revealing his reaction to the face-off between Drizzy and K. Dot, André appeared to express his disdain for the high-level beef because he felt like it became much more than battle rapping.

“I got a little sad, at a certain point,” André said. “In early rap battles, you had kids in the park rapping against each other. But it’s not just people rapping now.”

He continued, referencing his belief that these types of rap beef put much more at stake than just an artist’s reputation.

“You got people with 100 employees,” he said. “You have livelihoods, empires, companies, deals – all of it can be jeopardized. If you don’t have anything to lose, sure, go for it. But if I already made it, I’m not sure it’s even worth it anymore.”

Elsewhere in the interview, André 3000 revealed his reaction to Kendrick name-dropping him in his verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” collaboration. Considering the record is widely pinned as the incendiary shot that sparked the beef, the Outkast rap legend had a much more amicable reaction to it than his overall assertion of the rap battle that ensued after the track was released.

“As a 49-year-old rapper, you’re just happy to get a shoutout [hahaha],” he said. “But as a rapper, l’ve noticed myself walking around with this stick. So it was a line for me, too, and I was trying to find a way to use it. But he used it, so I had to say: “Yeah, he got it.”