André 3000 To Appear On ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Soundtrack

Many Hip Hop fans list OutKast member André 3000 as one of the greatest Hip Hop artists of all time. The Atlanta-bred emcee is best known for his bars, but 3 Stacks is also an instrumentalist.

André 3000 contributed his flute playing skills to the upcoming soundtrack for Everything Everywhere All at Once which is due out on April 8. The A24 independent entertainment company announced Dré’s participation on Instagram.

“The #EverythingEverywhere Original Soundtrack arrives April 8 — @son_lux featuring @Mitskileaks, @DavidByrneOfficial, @Moses, @Randynewmanofficial, and flute by @Andre3000,” read A24’s IG caption.

In addition, André 3000 is starring in the forthcoming Kelly Reichardt-directed A24 movie titled Showing Up. He previously appeared in other films such as Be Cool, Four Brothers, Idlewild, and Jimi: All Is by My Side.

André 3000 is credited as André Benjamin on the Everything Everywhere All at Once album. The 46-year-old rapper/actor appears on the tracks “My Life Without You,” “The Boxcutter,” “Dog Fight,” and “Pinky Fight.”

New York band Son Lux scored Everything Everywhere All at Once. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed the science fiction motion picture which premieres at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas on March 11.

Everything Everywhere All at Once will hit theaters in the United States on March 25. The movie’s cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.