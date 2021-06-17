Andre Benjamin “Showing Up” In Brand New Movie

Andre 3000 is on board to star in a brand new movie called “Showing Up.”

There has been an André 3000 spotting

Before fans get too excited … this bit of news has nothing to do with music or his group Outkast.

The Atlanta native has been cast as one of the main characters in a major feature film.

The upcoming comedy, Showing Up will have one of Hip-Hop’s most gifted artist acting alongside veteran actors Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, John Magaro, Maryann Plunkett Heather Lawless, Amanda Plummer, Larry Fessenden, James Le Gros, and Michelle Williams.

Showing Up is written by Kelly Reichardt and Jon Raymond and is about a visual artist who is about to show an exhibition that will change her life. Williams is the star of the film.

This will not be his first on-screen appearance.

According to IMDB, shows that the “Sorry, Ms. Jackson” rapper has appeared in quite a number of works such as Families,

The Shield, Be Cool, Revolver, Semi Pro, Four Brothers, Idlewild, Battle in Seattle, and the live-action movie adaptation of *Charlotte’s Web. *

Andre also starred in All Is By My Side, a biopic on rock legend Jimi Hendrix. He played the lead and received a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for “Best Male Lead” in 2014.

He also played opposite Regina King in the ABC series American Crime. In many of the roles that featured him, he received critical acclaim.

A true artist, one of the last time fans saw Dré, he was playing his flute in the airport.

We look forward to seeing what he brings to this new project.