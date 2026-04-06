Angel Reese’s Chicago Nightmare Ends With Trade To Atlanta Dream

Angel Reese escapes the Chicago Sky dysfunction and joins the Atlanta Dream in a blockbuster WNBA trade that reshapes the league’s power structure.

Angel Reese just got her exit from Chicago, and the WNBA landscape just shifted hard.

The Atlanta Dream acquired the two-time All-Star on Monday in a trade that sends shockwaves through the league, with the Sky getting first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 in return.

This isn’t just a roster move. This is a franchise reset for a player who’s been carrying weight that no 23-year-old should have to carry alone.

Reese came into the WNBA as a generational talent, and she’s delivered on that promise from day one.

Her rookie season was elite: 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, an All-Star selection, and MVP votes before she could legally rent a car.

Year two got even better. She averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds, improved her two-point shooting from .400 to .478, and made another All-Star team.

According to Yahoo Sports, she’s been one of the most consistent forces in women’s basketball.

The Chicago organization couldn’t get out of its own way. The Sky went 23-61 over Reese’s first two seasons, and instead of building around her, they created an environment that pushed her to the breaking point.

She was suspended for a half after publicly expressing frustration with the team’s direction, saying she wasn’t settling for mediocrity anymore.

Then came the technical foul suspension. The organization responded by treating her like the problem instead of examining why their star player felt compelled to speak up in the first place.

The Dream, meanwhile, are coming off a 30-14 season with new coach Karl Smesko and additions like Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner.

They lost to Indiana in the first round, but they’ve got momentum and a winning culture.

Reese is walking into an organization that knows how to win, surrounded by All-Star caliber talent, and playing for coaches who won’t make her feel like she’s the enemy for wanting excellence.

The WNBA’s power dynamics just shifted, and Atlanta’s got a legitimate contender now.

Reese confirmed the move herself, calling it an “Angel’s dream” to play for the Dream, and that’s not just wordplay. It’s relief.

The Dream open their 2026 season on May 24 against the Las Vegas Aces.