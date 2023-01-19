Angela Bassett Scores BAFTA Nomination For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hollywood legend is a frontrunner to win an Oscar.

Is Angela Bassett the favorite to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress this year? The Yale University graduate continues to rack up nods from other film organizations prior to the upcoming Academy Award ceremony.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts association revealed its list of 2023 BAFTA Award nominees. Angela Bassett made it into the Best Supporting Actress category for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin), Dolly De Leon (Triangle Of Sadness), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Carey Mulligan (She Said) are also up for Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs.

Angela Bassett plays Queen Mother Ramonda of Wakanda in the 2022 Black Panther sequel. So far, the Hollywood veteran has won a Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award for her Wakanda Forever performance. Bassett also received nods from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Black Reel Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.

Throughout her film career, Angela Bassett starred in other motion pictures such as Boyz n the Hood, Waiting to Exhale, Akeelah and the Bee, and Avengers: Endgame. The 64-year-old entertainer scored a Best Actress nomination for What’s Love Got to Do with It at the 1994 Academy Awards.

The 76th BAFTA Awards take place on February 19 at London’s Royal Festival Hall. All Quiet on the Western Front, the Edward Berger-directed World War I drama, received the most nominations (14). The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once followed with ten nods each.