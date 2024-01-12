Angela Rye Reacts To Backlash Over Her Comments About Joe Biden

The political commentator fends off accusations of spreading disinformation about the POTUS.

Angela Rye, Tiffany D. Cross and Andrew Gillum teamed up to host iHeartPodcasts’ new Native Land Pod. The first episode of the show has already caused controversy.

The inaugural edition of Native Land Pod debuted on Thursday (January 11). At one point, Angela Rye discussed President Joe Biden’s speech at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Some social media users called out Rye for presumably comparing Biden’s remarks about the Civil War to recent comments made by Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. The former South Carolina governor failed to mention slavery when asked about the cause of the Civil War.

“I wanted that clip to role especially because Andrew was making this distinction between what Nikki Haley said [and] what Donald Trump said. It sounds like Joe Biden went right to the heart of what Nikki Haley said,” Angela Rye stated.

Angela Rye Defends Her Stance On Joe Biden & The Democratic Party

One X user complained, “[Angela Rye] only includes half of what #PresidentBiden said on the Native Land podcast, but I have the rest! According to Angela, the #President appears to be saying the same thing as #NikkiHaley, who we all know couldn’t say #slavery. President #Biden condemned not only slavery, but also #JimCrow. Please do better! I want this #podcast to win, but my side eye has been #activated!!”

Joe Biden did call Nikki Haley’s non-slavery answer a lie. In response to the backlash for seemingly omitting that part of the speech from the Native Land Pod segment, Rye tweeted, “This is an unfortunate and blatant mischaracterization of what *I* said. Run it back. And try again.”

Someone then directly asked Rye to clarify the misunderstanding. She responded, “I said he took it TO Nikki Haley where she was once governor. It is clear THIS clip was cut off. This speech from Biden was the strongest I’ve ever heard him on the condemnation of white supremacy and the confederacy. That is progress.”

Angela Rye went on to say she believes Joe Biden can do more to address white supremacy. The former CNN commentator also argued the right to demand more from the Democratic Party. She stated, “We are not the only ones sounding this clear alarm. There are more.”

Respectfully, what part was the mischaracterization or the misunderstanding? — RespectisEarnednotGIVEN (@ItsKey_70sbaby) January 12, 2024

I said he took it TO Nikki Haley where she was once governor. It is clear THIS clip was cut off.



This speech from Biden was the strongest I’ve ever heard him on the condemnation of white supremacy and the confederacy. That is progress.



AND I can hold this truth as well:



I… https://t.co/DEJvbMGm9e — a. rye (@angela_rye) January 12, 2024

Tiffany D. Cross Found Herself In The Social Media Crosshairs Too

Angela Rye’s Native Land Pod co-host Tiffany D. Cross also caught heat online this week. Some social media users blasted the former anchor for MSNBC’s The Cross Connection for comments she made on The Breakfast Club.

“I vote Democrat most of the time. But I am not a talking head for the party at all. I think they make horrific decisions. I think they summarily dismiss our communities the same way a lot of the cable news industry does,” Tiffany D. Cross told Charlamagne Tha God. She also declared, “I think they fail us at every point.”

That take by Cross sparked negative reactions as people began pointing out Democrat-backed policies that helped their lives such as the Affordable Care Act. The Say It Louder! author pushed back on the complaints directed her way.

“I was referencing the cable news industry. Not the party. I’ve spoken numerous [times] on policies that have been beneficial to both the community & me personally. I do, however, stand by that we are not loyal to a party but vote instead in favor of harm reduction. Thank you,” Tiffany D. Cross tweeted.