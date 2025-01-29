Anthony Mackie Defends His Patriotism As “Captain America” Controversy Explodes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Anthony Mackie addressed backlash over his comments on Captain America’s symbolism, reaffirming his patriotism and the superhero’s global resonance.

Anthony Mackie defended his patriotism and clarified his remarks about what Captain America represents after facing criticism for comments made during a promotional event in Rome, Italy.

While discussing his role in Captain America: Brave New World on Monday, the actor sparked debate by suggesting the superhero isn’t strictly a symbol of the United States.

“Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime,” Mackie wrote in an Instagram Story addressing the backlash.

The controversy started when Mackie, who portrays Sam Wilson—previously The Falcon and now the franchise’s new Captain America—offered a nuanced perspective on the superhero’s symbolism.

“For me, Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations,” he said during the Rome appearance. “It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

The statement led to heated conversations online, with some questioning Mackie’s interpretation of the character’s identity. The Marvel veteran, however, stood firm, emphasizing that the enduring appeal of Captain America transcends national borders.

“I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to.”

His clarification did little to quell the backlash on his social media pages.

“So done with marvel and their woke actors,” fumed one person while another said: “I still remember when movies were just movies and not political statements, good times.”

This new installment of the Captain America saga marks Mackie’s first solo outing with the shield since Chris Evans retired from his iconic role as Steve Rogers, passing the mantle to Sam Wilson in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delved into Wilson’s struggle with embracing the title and its associated responsibilities, a journey that Brave New World will continue to explore.

The upcoming film also features Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon and the legendary Harrison Ford stepping in as U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, taking over the role previously held by the late William Hurt.

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another installment in the superhero narrative.