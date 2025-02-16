Anthony Mackie Took On “Captain America,” Now He’s Taking On Robert Downey Jr.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Anthony Mackie is set to lead a new era of Avengers and square off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in *Avengers: Doomsday*.

Anthony Mackie is ready for battle after stepping into the role of Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday, and this time, he’s taking on none other than Robert Downey Jr.

The actor, who officially debuted as the shield-wielding superhero in Captain America: Brave New World, revealed that filming for the highly anticipated Avengers installment is set to begin in March or April.

Downey Jr., known for his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man, is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a dramatic twist—as the infamous Doctor Doom.

Anthony Mackie shared his excitement about the cinematic showdown in an interview with Deadline, saying he’s thrilled to face off against the Hollywood icon in an entirely new dynamic.

“RDJ made the big announcement that he’s coming back. Other than him I don’t know who of the original crew will be coming back, but I know he will be,” Mackie said. “I’m excited to be able to go to work with him, go toe to toe with him. That’s a once-in-a-career experience that’s as amazing as working with Harrison Ford, because he’s a legend.”

Mackie previously teamed up with Downey Jr. when their characters fought alongside each other in previous MCU films. This time, however, the two will be on opposite sides, adding another layer of intensity to the story.

While Avengers: Doomsday remains shrouded in secrecy, its production schedule is set. Mackie confirmed that filming will take place in London this summer, with Avengers: Secret Wars following a year later.

However, when it comes to which Avengers veterans might return, he insisted he’s just as in the dark as everyone else.

“I don’t know how many are coming back,” he continued. “I’m the OG now. I’m the only guy. I’m the Avenger from the old group that brings in the new group. So it’ll be a changing of the guard.”

The next two Avengers films will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the minds behind Avengers: Endgame, which saw the emotional farewell of Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and the passing of the Captain America title from Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers to Mackie’s Sam Wilson.

Now, Mackie leads a new era of heroes, and with Downey Jr. stepping into one of Marvel’s most feared villain roles, the stage is set for a high-stakes clash that could redefine the next chapter of the MCU.