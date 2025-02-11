Anthony Mackie Whines About Lackluster Love Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Anthony Mackie opens up about the difficulties of dating post-divorce, opting instead for quiet nights with his kids and an undefeated 12-year-old board game champion.

Anthony Mackie might be saving the world in Captain America: Brave New World, but when it comes to his love life, the Hollywood star admits He is far from a “mack.”

Despite his fame, the 46-year-old actor says finding a genuine connection has been a real challenge since his 2018 divorce from Sheletta Chapital, with whom he shares four children.

“How do you trust someone? How do you put yourself in a position to be vulnerable? How do you know what someone really [wants] from you when all you want is to just be loved and appreciated? What does that look like?” Mackie told People magazine.

Navigating dating as an A-list actor comes with its own set of complications, and Mackie admits he’s steering clear of modern methods like dating apps.

“I’m older and I don’t do the apps,” he said. Instead, he’s traded romantic outings for staying home with his kids, embracing game nights filled with friendly battles over Monopoly, Uno, and the family favorites Throw Throw Burrito and Throw Throw Avocado.

“My 12-year-old has figured out a system, and nobody can figure out his system, but he wins every single time,” Mackie shared. “He just sits back. He’s the big cheese when it comes to Throw Throw Burrito and Throw Throw Avocado.”

While his career keeps him in the public eye, Mackie admitted he’s not one for the spotlight outside of work.

“I’m not a big attention person. I appreciate the support. I appreciate the idea of people recognizing me for my work, if nothing else,” he explained.

“But social anxiety is a real thing. And because of that, I run away and hide,” Mackie revealed. “I go to my places where I know people and they take care of me. And I just sit in the corner and put an umbrella over my head.”