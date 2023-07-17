Anthony Mackie Reveals The Worst Acting Moment In His Entire Career

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Anthony Mackie has revealed working on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” was the “worst acting moment” of his career.

During an interview with Inverse, the Marvel star recalled working on a 2003 episode of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” with a director who could not speak English.

When asked what he remembers about filming the episode, the actor said, “Yo, this is one of the craziest moments I’ve ever had in my career.”

Mackie, 44, continued, “We had a director who couldn’t speak English, so his direction was always Anthony (sad face) or Anthony (grunting while putting up his fists), and if you watched that episode, it was probably the worst acting moment of my career.”

The “8 Mile” actor then praised his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio for stepping in and taking over as his director.

“Shout out to Vincent D’Onofrio. Vincent was like, ‘Hey, stop it. He’s too good of an actor for you to do that to him. I’ll direct him.’ And he directed me throughout the rest of the episode,” he added.

Mackie portrayed the character Carl Hines, a writer who became a suspect in his girlfriend’s murder. He has previously stated in interviews that he is most often recognized for his guest role on the popular TV show, despite having a hard time behind the scenes.

Mackie recently finished shooting “Captain America: Brave New World,” his first film as the new Captain America. The movie is set to hit cinemas on July 26, 2024.