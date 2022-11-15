Anti-Defamation League Prez Bashes Dave Chappelle’s SNL Monologue

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After his controversial opening monologue on a recent episode of “Saturday Night Life,” Dave Chappelle has found himself in hot waters— swimming in the murky seas of antisemitism that his friend Kanye West has recently drowned in.

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s president, the network, by not censoring or editing Chappelle’s bit on Ye, was popularizing hate against Jewish people.

Jonathan Greenblatt took to his Twitter and wrote, “We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism.”

“Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?” he continued.

We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism. Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause? — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 13, 2022

Like most of Chappell’s jokes, this monologue was laced with pushing-the-edge satire and socio-political commentary— often mocking political correctness.

He said, “I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community … and that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

Chappelle then joked, “I’ve probably been doing this for 35 years now and early in my career I learned there are two words in the English language you should never say together in sequence and those words are ‘The’ and ‘Jews.’ I never heard someone do good after they said that.”

He also mocked Kanye and Kyrie Irving for their remarks, mentioning Ye’s mental illness.

The D.C. native went on to talk about growing up with Jewish people, counting many as his friend, saying, “so I’m not freaked out by your culture,” and even recalling jokingly asking someone once, “Why do some of your people dress like Run-DMC?” referencing some sects of Jewish who were large black hats, like the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

“Kanye got in so much trouble, Kyrie got in trouble,” Chappelle went on to say, adding, “I’ve been to Hollywood — don’t want you to get mad at me, I’m just telling you I’ve been to Hollywood, this is just what I saw,” he also said. “It’s a lot of Jews.”

“Like a lot. But that doesn’t mean anything, you know what I mean? There are a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri, it doesn’t mean we run the place.”

One punch line was that it was not delusional to think “that Jews run show business,” but to the contrary “it’s a crazy thing to say out loud at a time like this.”

Twitter has come out in support of Chappelle. Check out what fans tweeted.

For those offended by Dave Chappelle on SNL or offended just in general by jokes. pic.twitter.com/2jLugO7CBt — Smith (@Smith92724864) November 15, 2022

There’s lot of confusion on this topic—and a lot of not-so-edifying explanations. It’s really not THAT difficult.

Saying “Hollywood is full of Jews” is true, and it can also be comedy, of the “bit edgy” variety. Hear me out…

1/ — Josh Stern (@JoshStern12) November 15, 2022

When have you ever spoken on the racism towards blacks or any other group of people being disrespected or hate directed at them you hypocrite bum just another victimhood scheme to get money out of @DaveChappelle — Big Veli 👿🏁🏁🇺🇲 America 1st 🤝🏾 (@KingDiggaveli) November 15, 2022

Black, white, purple, we all need Dave Chappelle. He tells the truth like no other comedian I know. — screwcensorship (@screwcensorshi1) November 15, 2022