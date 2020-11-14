Anticipation Grows For Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion After Will Smith Drops Trailer

(AllHipHop News)
Will Smith released the trailer for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion on his Instagram and it was filled with all of the warm and fuzzy feelings that fans felt when the show was on the air.
The cast gathered in the studio living room of the old set, laughing and joking about the good times, in celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary since the first episode in 1990, which ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.
One particularly warm moment was when they spoke about James Avery who played the role of Phillip “Uncle Phil” Banks. An ironic and tragic end to an epic life of the man considered the “heart” of the show, Avery transitioned in 2013 after having complications from open-heart surgery.
Despite his absence, all of the major cast members were present.
Will Smith (who played Will), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv 2nd), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) were in attendance.
Even Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv, made an appearance to many of the fans’ surprise.
Hubert was dismissed from the show because she and Will did not see eye to eye. However, Huber was as much of an ingredient to the show’s success as any of the other castmates. Smith knew this and notes, “I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of ‘Fresh Prince’ without Janet.”
The shock was that the two had not spoken in person in over 27 years. The reunion will air on HBO Max on November 19.