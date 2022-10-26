Antisemitic Tweets Prompt Jewish Educator To Resign From Kanye’s Donda Academy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dr. Tamar Andrews, an educator who has worked with Donda Academy since the summer of 2022, has officially resigned. Read more.

Vogue. CAA. Balenciaga. JP Morgan. Adidas. Gap. His divorce lawyers. Justin Bieber. This is just a short list of the people who have denounced their association with Kanye West.

Now, one more name will be added to the list and will hit him more in his heart than his pocket.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Dr. Tamar Andrews, an educator who has worked with Donda Academy since the summer of 2022, has officially resigned.

Andrews was one of the voices that spoke out on the NDA policy that students at Donda and their parents have to sign to attend the $15,000-a-year private school.

She then said to Rolling Stone, “Honestly, we don’t care if people know about the school. The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know that we’re there … there is also a certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda. So, I don’t know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse.”

Dr. Andrew’s tune changed when he attacked her faith.

She left her post in early October and has accepted a job as the director of early childhood education at both Temple Isaiah and American Jewish University.

Both institutions have listed her on their websites as an employee.

The President of Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, Allison Samek, shared in a statement: “Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West’s tweet. Her last day was October 11th, 2022, as she felt she could no longer support the organization.”

Another person close to West who condemned his antisemitic language is his former wife, Kim Kardashian, who is currently in a legal struggle regarding the finances and custody of their four children.

In her statement, she said, “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”