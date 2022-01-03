Antonio Brown Drops New Rap Song After Leaving The Field Mid-Game

“Pit Not the Palace” arrived as AB was catching heat for walking out on his team.

NFL wide receiver Antonio “AB” Brown took off his jersey and ran off the field before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game came to an end on Sunday. The Bucs later announced Brown is no longer part of the team.

While Antonio Brown’s mid-game behavior had a lot of football fans and sports pundits baffled, the 33-year-old perennial Pro Bowler decided to turn his attention to music. His song titled “Pit Not the Palace” landed on DSPs last night (January 2).

“I’m from the pit, not the palace. I’m kinda stylish. Lifestyle lavish. Jump in the coupe with no mileage. Run it, style it,” spits AB on the track’s chorus.

Antonio Brown’s new single did not address why he seemingly retired as his teammates were still competing in the third quarter of yesterday’s game. According to ESPN, Brown did not fly home on the Buc’s charter plane.

Brown reportedly asked New York state troopers for a ride to the airport but he was denied. A local driver named Danny Chalet apparently drove Antonio Brown from MetLife Stadium. Chalet posted social media several videos of himself with AB.

Antonio Brown has been picked up from MetLife and is in the city with NYC driver Danny Chalet (IG Dannyboyhustlehard) pic.twitter.com/VXhdNNkpYp — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 2, 2022

“[Antonio Brown] is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game,” stated Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians during a post-game press conference. The Bucs were able to pull off a 28-24 victory against the Jets.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady said, “We all love [Antonio Brown]. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be his best, and unfortunately, he won’t be with our team. But we have a lot of friendships that will last… I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening.”

