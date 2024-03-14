Antonio Brown Teases “Put That Sh*t On” Remix With Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did Ye and AB officially connect for a new version of “PTSO”?

Kanye West has the No. 1 song in America thanks to his “Carnival” collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid. Ye could score another Hot 100 chart entry as a guest feature on an Antonio Brown song.

Seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Antonio Brown transitioned to being a Hip-Hop recording artist. The ex-Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver released his “Put That S### On” single under the stage name AB.

Antonio Brown recently teased a music megastar as a potential guest feature on a remix of the “Put That S### On” track. On Wednesday (March 13), AB tweeted, “PTSO remix [soon arrow emoij] @kanyewest.”

Additionally, Antonio Brown’s X post included what appeared to be the cover art for “Put That S### On” featuring Ye. That announcement tweet collected more than 4,000 likes on the social media platform.

AB previously partnered with Miami-bred MC Rick Ross for 2020’s “Whole Lotta Money” music video. His record catalog also includes other songs such as “60 Minutes” and “Home From The N.O.”

The Himmothy project album arrived in April 2020 followed by Paradigm in 2022. Antonio Brown recruited names such as Fivio Foreign, DaBaby, Young Thug, French Montana and Keyshia Cole for Paradigm.

Kanye West is coming off securing a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. His Vultures 1 joint LP with Ty Dolla $ign spent two weeks in the Billboard 200’s top spot after debuting with 148,000 first-week units.