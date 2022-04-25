Antonio Brown Drops New Hip-Hop Album “Paradigm” After Packed Listening Session At Lemonnade

Antonio Brown hosted a listening session for his new album “Paradigm” at the Lemonnade store in Van Nuys, California! Read more!

Antonio Brown made a name for himself as a wide receiver in the NFL, and now he is bringing that same energy into music and cannabis.

One day prior to every smoker’s favorite holiday, 4/20, AB took over Lemonnade Van Nuys to host an exclusive listening party for his debut album Paradigm and to celebrate the release of his new strain AB Biscotti (in partnership with JUUG).

Anyone who has been to Lemonnade knows this is not a regular dispensary. Created by hip-hop mogul Steve Lobel, the space serves as a one-stop-shop: a full-service dispensary, a hip-hop museum with endless memorabilia, a grow facility you can see threw the windows, and even a private studio for artists to record in privacy.

With DJ Carisma on the turntables, Antonio Brown drew an influx of fans who were able to get photos, bobbleheads, jerseys, football helmets, CDs, and pictures signed.

Steve Lobel said, “To have a football player that wasn’t scared to come to a dispensary, had his own strain and publicly publicized it and promoted it, was great. He’s gonna go back to the NFL, and he’s had a great career, he’s a great rapper. A lot of athletes try to rap, and they’re not great at rapping. Like Damian Lillard is a great athlete and a great rapper. AB had his album come out that day, we rushed to make CDs which was a great idea.”

He added, “It’s never been done before where someone has an album release and a strain drop on the same day at a dispensary, right?”

Celebrity activations are nothing new at Lemonnade Van Nuys, where everyone from Dave East, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Krayzie Bone, OhGeesy, and India Love hosted their events.