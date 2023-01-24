Apollo Theater Releases Statement About Fan’s Balcony Fall At Drake’s Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The historic venue is investigating the incident.

Hip Hop superstar Drake took over Harlem’s Apollo Theater over the weekend. The special two-night event made headlines for several reasons, including a scary moment involving a fan.

Someone inside the Apollo that night fell from the venue’s balcony as Drake brought 21 Savage out to the stage. The Canadian rapper/singer stopped his show to make sure the person was not badly injured.

News of the falling incident at Drake’s concert went viral on social media. The Apollo Theater has now released an official statement about the potentially dangerous circumstance.

“Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an audience member who landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine,” reads The Apollo’s message. “Drake, Apollo, and SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken.”

The historic NYC music hall’s statement continued, “They were seen immediately by EMS on site. The fan and other audience members reported that they were ok. The Apollo is investigating the situation further.”

A statement about last night’s concert: pic.twitter.com/MqvUmFyzP7 — apollotheater (@ApolloTheater) January 23, 2023

Drake’s Apollo show will air on his SiriusXM channel Sound 42. In addition to 21 Savage joining the OVO Sound leader to run through songs, celebrities such as Justin Bieber, A$AP Ferg, Kevin Durant, and Odell Beckham Jr. were in attendance.

At one point during the concert on Sunday, Drake teased a 2023 summer tour with 21 Savage. The two performers joined forces to release 2022’s Her Loss album which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in November.