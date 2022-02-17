Apple Music Names Shenseea As An “Up Next” Artist

The Kingston-raised performer becomes the streaming giant’s latest musician to keep an eye on.

Jamaican recording artist Shenseea made headlines in America for her 2022 single “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Apple Music has now selected Shenseea for the “Up Next” program.

The up-and-comer broke out with 2016’s “Loodi” featuring fellow Dancehall performer Vybz Kartel. Three years later, Shenseea signed a record deal with Interscope. “Blessed” featuring Tyga arrived in 2019 as well.

“I’m so excited to be chosen as an Apple Music Up Next artist,” stated Shenseea. “Apple Music has always been such a great supporter ever since the release of my U.S. single ‘Blessed’ and especially now that I am about to release my debut album, ALPHA.”

Shenseea appeared in an Up Next short film for Apple Music. The visual presentation includes the 25-year-old singer discussing her upbringing in Jamaica and her complicated relationship with her mother.

In addition, Shenseea will perform on the March 3 episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! late-night talk show. Apple Music 1 host Nadeska also conducted an interview with the Mandeville-born, Kingston-raised soloist.

“Shenseea’s drive and versatility can’t be understated,” said Nadeska. “Her artful blend of Dancehall, Pop, and R&B is undeniable and I can’t wait to listen to her debut album.”

Previously, Apple Music chose Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Don Toliver, and Givēon as “Up Next” artists. The purpose of the streaming platform’s initiative is to identify, showcase, and elevate rising stars in the music industry.