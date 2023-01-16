Apryl Jones And Tay Diggs Working On New Movie

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Couple gearing up to play a couple tempted by a past love.

Rumors were saying that the odd Hollywood couple Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones, aka Omarion’s baby mother and Lil Fizz’s ex-live-in girlfriend, have broken up. But Love and Hip Hop’s Helen of Troy says nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the two are working on a movie together.

According to movie producer and screenwriter J. Carter, he has cast the two in an upcoming movie.

He posted on IG, “I’ve been holding on to this one for a while, y’all. Look. At. This. Cast. #TheComebackMovie is coming soon. Written and Executive Produced by yours truly.”

Casted for the production is Diggs, who will play Jeff Murray. Murray is married to a woman named Tisa (played by Jones), who allegedly had an affair with his ex-girlfriend named Melanie (played by newcomer Judi Johnson).

Principal photography starts the week of MLK Day.

What sparked the rumors was when both individuals unfollowed each other on social media.

But the couple was just seen together on the red carpet for “The Best Man,” the series on Peacock and she actually wished him a Happy Birthday two weeks ago.

“Happy Born Day to you my love! I love you to pieces. ❤️”

Also, just days ago, we think we hear Diggs in the background whispering to “do it,” as Jones sings with her and O’s daughter some late 90s N’SYNC, “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

Listen close.

Also … listen to what the 97 chart-topper was supposed to sound like.