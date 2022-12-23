Ari Lennox Announces Age/Sex/Location Tour Will Be Her Last

Is Ari Lennox ready to call it quits as a live performer? The Dreamville Records songstress informed her 818,000 Twitter followers of her plans to walk away from touring.
“Age Sex Location will be my last tour. ❤️ I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! 😘,” tweeted Ari Lennox on Thursday.
The Washington, D.C. native also added, “Europe, I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays. 🙏🏾See you soon Vegas!”
Lennox heads to Las Vegas for a show on January 23, 2023. Other tour dates include stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Philadelphia, DC, and more cities.
The Age/Sex/Location studio LP arrived on September 9, 2022. Ari Lennox’s sophomore album peaked at #69 on the Billboard 200 chart. Age/Sex/Location hosts the “Pressure” single which earned a Gold certification from the RIAA.
Previously, Lennox released the Shea Butter Baby album in May 2019. That project leveled off at #67 on the Billboard 200 and picked up an RIAA Gold plaque. Plus, Shea Butter Baby made the Top R&B Albums chart’s Top 10.
Ari Lennox also contributed to the Billboard 200 chart-topping Revenge of the Dreamers III. Dreamville Records presented that compilation in July 2019. Revenge of the Dreamers III is presently certified as Platinum by the RIAA.