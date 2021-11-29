Dreamville’s first lady Ari Lennox ran into some trouble with cops and Amsterdam this morning, where she claims she was racially profiled!

Dreamville songstress Ari Lennox was arrested on Monday, November 29th, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The “Shea Butter Baby” artists contends that she was racially profiled by the Dutch military police.

According to Reuters, police shared that Lennox was detained for being drunk and acting aggressively toward an airline employee at the Schiphol Airport.

While the authorities were forthcoming with her charges, they did not share when she would be released, stating that an investigation has to take place before that decision is made.

Robert van Kapel, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee spokesperson, said, “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

The singer took to social media to criticize the airport’s security and to insert her voice before the arrest.

Her first tweet stated, “ F### Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

This was followed by her stating that she wishes she was back in the United States (at least at that moment).

“I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again.”

Then, she revealed the news to her fans. She was getting cuffed and detained.

“They’re arresting me,” she tweeted before adding in a clarifying statement on why she believed she was being detained. “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

Details in this story are developing.