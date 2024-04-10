Ari Lennox Snaps On Joe Budden For Dragging Her Into J. Cole Apology Conversation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ari Lennox is fed up with Joe Budden mentioning her name on his podcast. She accused him of “demonic trolling.”

Ari Lennox reminded Joe Budden to keep her name out of his mouth on Wednesday (April 10). The R&B singer repeatedly posted footage of Consequence punching Budden before issuing a warning to the rapper-turned-podcaster.

“Knocked your little glasses off and everything,” Lennox wrote on Instagram Stories. “Keep my precious name out of your psychotic, animal abusing, woman terrorizing, demonic trolling, nicotine encased mouth. All this meth smoke for a woman but not for any man beating your ass in real life. Bald b####!”

Lennox trolled Budden for mentioning her yet again on his podcast. Budden referenced her during a discussion about J. Cole apologizing for dissing Kendrick Lamar.

“Y’all think I be playing with the Ari Lennox, Scottie, they do all that earthy, college campus, grassroot s###,” Budden said. “If you listen to [J. Cole’s] raps, he just been trying to be the best f######—the best rapper, the best MC. But you gotta listen to n####’s story. It’s been college life.”

Aye yooooo Ari Lennox posted Joe Budden gettin swung on in her story a bunch of times 💀 pic.twitter.com/U8GSZhAejQ — Pimp J (@itssohardJAY) April 10, 2024

Earlier this year, Lennox bashed Budden for criticizing her on his podcast. She considered suing him if he didn’t stop talking about her.

“I don’t know what Joe Budden’s obsession is with me,” she said. “But what I will say is that somebody needs to tell him to stop touching them dogs. Can y’all let him know that? Tell him to stop touching them dogs. ‘Cause I don’t understand why he’s so obsessed. Like why are you so obsessed? And why was you touching them dogs. Like you’re weird. He’s weird and he’s gross. He has smoke mouth. He’s disgusting and he’s a failure.”

She continued, “Maybe I have to sue him. Is that what I have to do? Like get on my Cardi B s### and like really just spend the bread to shut his smoke mouth up because he’s disgusting. And he’s a lame … I should literally just drop $20K to sue him.”

Budden responded by claiming Lennox “attempted to demean and defame” him. He called her a bag of “mixed nuts.”