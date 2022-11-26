Arrest Made In Shanquella Robinson Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Mexican government is working on bringing justice to the young woman.

According to authorities, the Mexican government has charged an unnamed U.S. woman with the murder of Shanquella Robinson. The woman is most likely one of the friends that were on the trip to the state of Baja California Sur where she tragically died on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to KHOU 11, on Thursday, Nov. 24, Mexican prosecutors pulled in their suspect and working American diplomats to try to get her extradited to Mexico so that she can face charges.

Robinson was kicking it with friends at a resort development in San Jose del Cabo when she was killed. Originally people were told that the girl had food or alcohol poisoning. However, days after the death, a video of a fight between Robinson and one of the other guests she was traveling with was made public and raised suspicions about femicide.

Shanquella Robinson (Cabo Trip), Social Media

The video has been reposted many times on social media sites. In it, a man with an American accent can be heard saying, “Can you at least fight back?” The man did not appear to intervene in the beating.

Local prosecutor Antonio López Rodríguez shared the case was being treated as a potential homicide and issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya would not reveal the suspect’s identity but did say he was American. While there are different versions of why she died. None of the versions of what happened based on the witnesses actually fit what the autopsy said that she suffered a severe spinal cord or neck injury.

This story is developing.