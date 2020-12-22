Arsenio Hall Feeling The Pressure As “Coming 2 America” Trailer Drops

(AllHipHop News)
Arsenio Hall is feeling under pressure for “Coming 2 America” to be a success after reading social media comments which warned the movie stars not to mess up the sequel to the much-loved original.
The 64-year-old actor reprises his role as Semmi alongside Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem Joffer in the long-awaited comedy sequel to 1988 film “Coming to America” and he admits that after reading comments from fans on Twitter he is now aware of just how much the original movie means to people which has ramped up expectation for the follow-up.
Arsenio admits the message “shook him up” even though his response was met with disapproval by Eddie.
In the original, Eddie’s character travels to New York City from a fictional African nation to escape an arranged marriage and find an American wife.
The sequel, which is set after the events of the first film, sees Akeem set to become king of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son in America named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), who he knew nothing about.
“Coming 2 America” will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 5th 2021.
Check out the trailer: