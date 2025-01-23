A$AP Rocky Trial’s Lack Of Black Jurors Sparks Al Sharpton’s Outrage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Al Sharpton lambasted the lack of Black representation in the jury pool of A$AP Rocky’s trial, calling the process “absolutely ridiculous” as the rapper faces decades behind bars.

Al Sharpton is calling out the jury selection process in

A$AP Rocky’s high-profile trial, sharply condemning the lack of Black representation in the juror pool for what he describes as a fundamental flaw in the justice system.

The outspoken civil rights leader and founder of the National Action Network took to Twitter to express his frustration after being informed that only four Black individuals were among the 106 potential jurors called in the Los Angeles case.

None of them appeared in the first 30 prospects considered for the jury.

“It has been brought to my attention, by the National Action Network Los Angeles office, that out of one hundred and six (106) people called to potentially sit as jurors in A$AP Rocky’s trial in Los Angeles, there are only 4 black people,” Sharpton said in a tweet. “When we have four (4) black people in the city of Los Angeles, out of one hundred and six (106) — and exactly zero (0) within the first thirty (30) possible candidates for the jury — something appears to be very wrong with the system.”

https://x.com/TheRevAl/status/1882173784406532210?t=89iE5GIRP4HFUskC_WHrsA&s=19

The trial centers on A$AP Rocky and a 2021 incident in Hollywood where he’s accused of firing a semiautomatic weapon during an alleged dispute with former friend Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli.

Prosecutors argue that one of the shots grazed Ephron’s hand, leading to two felony assault charges that could land the rapper a sentence of up to 24 years if convicted.

A$AP Rocky denies the accusations and has opted to fight the charges after rejecting a plea deal that reportedly included a seven-year suspended sentence and a six-month jail term.

His defense team has labeled the case “fundamentally weak,” citing a lack of forensic evidence linking him to the shooting.

Sharpton, well-known for amplifying conversations about racial and systemic inequities in the criminal justice system, is now questioning the fairness of this trial given the lack of jury diversity.

He emphasized the importance of A$AP Rocky receiving a trial in front of a jury that reflects the community’s demographics and promised to keep watch on the proceedings.

“I have been closely in touch with A$AP Rocky’s friends, and though I do not know the particulars of the trial, I do know he deserves to be judged fairly by his peers, as is his Constitutional right,” Sharpton wrote.

He also directed his criticism toward the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, declaring, “I am monitoring this trial and challenging the Los Angeles District Attorney to ensure that fair and representative justice is afforded to A$AP Rocky.”

The trial, which officially began jury selection on January 21, 2025, is expected to last three weeks. Its outcome could significantly alter A$AP Rocky’s trajectory in music and entertainment, industries where he’s long been a prominent figure.