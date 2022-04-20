A$AP Rocky Busted At Airport For Allegedly Shooting Someone In 2021

A$AP Rocky ran into some legal problems at LAX when he returned from Barbados after a trip to the island with Rihanna!

Rapper A$AP Rocky ran into trouble today (April 20th) when he returned from Barbados after spending time on the island with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

According to reports, the rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was put in handcuffs and arrested when his private plane landed At LAX.

According to NBC News 10, A$AP, Rocky is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department over a shooting in November of 2021.

A victim accused the world-famous rap star of shooting at him during an altercation on the street.

The victim claims A$AP Rocky shot at him three or four times. One of the bullets grazed the victim’s left hand.

The 33-year-old rapper was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a gun.

The shooting is the latest legal mess for A$AP Rocky. In June 2019, the rap star landed behind bars in Sweden after he and his entourage beat up two men on the street.

The rapper was detained in Stockholm for over a month. His detainment became an international crisis when then-President Donald Trump decided to intervene.

Trump assigned his son-in-law Jared Kushner and the U.S. State Department’s top hostage negotiator to take charge of the situation and get A$AP Rocky out of his Swedish prison cell.

“I kinda was scared that Trump was going to f### it up,” the rap star said in the new documentary “Stockholm Syndrome. “But then on the other hand, I’m just like, ‘That’s what’s up, man!'”

The rapper was eventually found guilty and given a suspended sentence.