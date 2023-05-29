A$AP Rocky Explains Why He’s Cautious With His Red Carpet Looks

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky explains why he is cautious about taking unusual red carpet looks too far. Read more!

A$AP Rocky is cautious about taking his unconventional red carpet looks too far.

The rapper has been known to rock outlandish outfits and take chances on the red carpet, for example, when he donned a custom Gucci kilt at this year’s Met Gala.

And although he always avoids the classic black suit, he recently told The Times that he also tries not to take his bold outfits too far.

“They look silly sometimes. Shout out to the people who actually execute,” he stated.

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, also shared that he likes to surprise people with his sense of style as well as his music, and even referred to himself as “the godfather of mixing it up.”

“Whatever it is I’m doing I find that I’m naturally attracted to the things that other people might find too obscure or too complicated,” the 34-year-old explained. “I like to think I’m drawn to things that others look past.

“For me, it’s also about what’s not obvious. Since my first song, I’ve been rapping about Raf Simons and Rick Owens. It was also about mixing high-end with streetwear. I do that in my sleep.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the fashion show regular highlighted the work that goes into putting a catwalk presentation together.

“I think going to a fashion show is the same as going to see an artist on stage – most people don’t realize what it takes. It’s incredible how they do it and I tip my hat to them,” he praised.

Earlier this year, the star was announced as one of the new faces of the Gucci Guilty fragrance line.