Cocomelon Is Driving A$AP Rocky “Nuts”

A$AP Rocky discusses children’s TV shows driving him “nuts” while balancing family life and his music career with partner Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky revealed that he’s been feeling overwhelmed by children’s TV shows while raising his sons, RZA, 2, and 12-month-old Riot Rose, with partner Rihanna.

Despite his light-hearted complaints, he emphasized his joy in their family life.

“The animated series Cocomelon and others like it are really driving me nuts!” A$AP Rocky said with a laugh. “Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking—I don’t care. She’s tired of it too, probably.”

Rocky and Rihanna confirmed their relationship in 2021, and in the interview, Rocky praised Rihanna’s parenting skills, calling her a “great mother.”

A$AP Rocky reflected on how they managed to find time for each other despite their hectic schedules.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” the 35-year-old said. “The relationship is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend the most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

Amid these personal revelations, Rocky is also focused on his career, promoting his forthcoming fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb.

Initially slated for an August 30 release, the project has been delayed until autumn.

Addressing fans on platform X, he explained, “LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT.”

As the rapper navigates the challenges of parenting, partnership, and professional aspirations, he remains centered on maintaining harmony at home while striving for artistic excellence.