A$AP Rocky Drags Paparazzi On Jog Through L.A. Neighborhood

Some paparazzi will do anything to get a quote, photograph or video, and that includes one photog from TMZ who chased A$AP Rocky through the streets of L.A.—literally. On Tuesday (October 31), the Hollywood-based publication shared a clip of the woman chasing Rocky through a neighborhood, hoping to get him to answer questions about Drake, Rihanna and just about anything she could think of. The most impressive part was she nearly kept up. As she says in the clip, Rocky is “fast.”

Rocky remained rather tight lipped any time a question was hurled in his direction, even letting out an audible chuckle when the panting photog asked about Rihanna wanting more children. The woman eventually gave up, clearly out of breath and tired, but she did find him after he was done running. He ultimately invited her to lunch, telling her, “You’re a trooper. God bless you. I heard about what happened. Lunch on me, alright? ‘Cause I heard you threw it up, so lunch is on me. I got you girl.”

The woman, who kicked off her shoes at one point to keep running with A$AP Rocky, was elated over the invite and managed to get at least one comment about his forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. But as far as Drake’s diss on For All The Dogs album, he stayed mum. Drake hinted his sex life with Rihanna was “average” and wasn’t envious of Rocky’s role in her life.

But considering, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have already had two children together, it doesn’t seem they’re struggling in that department. The couple welcomed their second child, Riot Rose, in August. She unveiled her second pregnancy during her infamous Super Bowl Halftime Show performance earlier this year.

Rihanna and Rocky announced they were expecting their first child together in January 2022 after they were spotted strolling through New York City with her bump on full display. Less than five months later, they welcomed their son, RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022.